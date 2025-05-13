Open Menu

SP Naqvi Pays Surprise Visits To PS Nilore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2025 | 09:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Superintendent of Police (SP) Rural zone Kazim Naqvi paid a surprise visit to Nilore police station on Tuesday.

An official told APP that during the visit, SP Naqvi checked the police station records, roznamcha, front desk, record room, lockup, investigation officer rooms and residential barrack.

On this occasion, SP Naqvi said that inappropriate behavior toward citizens will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

He directed the police officials to listen to the problems of every citizen who comes to the police station with courtesy.

The welfare of police officers is among the top priorities of the Islamabad police, he added.

SP Naqvi further directed the officers to make the dispute resolution centers more active and the problems faced by citizens and police officers should be resolved on a priority basis.

APP-rzr-mkz

