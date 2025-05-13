Seven Temporary Cattle Markets To Be Set Up In District
Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2025 | 09:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) The district administration will establish seven temporary cattle markets to facilitate the sale and purchase of sacrificial animals in various parts of the district.
The cattle markets will be set up in Faisalabad city, Saddar, Samundri, Tandlianwala, Chak Jhumra and Jaranwala.
Deputy Commissioner Cap (Retd) Nadeem Nasir has assigned tasks to the departments concerned for making the markets functional on set dates by completing the arrangements according to the laid down SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures).
He said that establishment of illegal cattle markets would not be allowed anywhere in the district.
He further directed for foolproof security arrangements and devising a comprehensive traffic plan to maintain smooth flow of traffic.
