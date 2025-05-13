Open Menu

Rawalpindi Police Continue Crackdown Against Liquor Suppliers, 11 Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2025 | 09:30 PM

Rawalpindi Police continue crackdown against Liquor suppliers, 11 arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) In a major crackdown, Rawalpindi Police have arrested 11 liquor suppliers and seized 130 liters of liquor from their possession during operations here on Tuesday.

According to police spokesman, the action was taken on the orders of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani.

Police teams carried out raids in different areas of the city.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

Divisional Superintendents of Police said the campaign against illegal liquor is a top priority and all possible steps are being taken to eliminate such illegal activity from society.

