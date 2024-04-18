Speaker NA Meets Chairman Senate Yousuf Raza Gillani
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2024 | 06:12 PM
Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Thursday met with Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani at Parliament House
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Thursday met with Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani at Parliament House.
The Speaker congratulated Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani on assuming the office of Chairman Senate and expressed his best wishes, said a press release issued by the Senate Secretariat.
Yousuf Raza Gillani emphasized for the better coordination between the two houses of the Parliament.
The matters pertaining to legislation in the best public interest were also discussed in the meeting.
Senior leader of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Faisal Karim Kundi, Minister of Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar and Senator Saleem Mandviwalla were also present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
Harmful ketchup producing factory seized
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 43 points
Ch Shafay visits Directorate of Consumer Protection Council
Will personally monitor Saudi investment projects; no laxity to be tolerated: PM
Two killed in road accident in Bahawalnagar
Mushahid launches Pakistan’s first think tank on Africa
'PBM committed to empower women by providing skills'
Dera police claim to arrest drug peddler
President Asif Ali Zardari summons Senate session on Monday
Flour dealer arrested for profiteering, heavy penalties imposed
Commissioner vows to ensure proper arrangements during "Almi Mushaira"
Time to turn a new page: President calls for meaningful dialogue, political reco ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Harmful ketchup producing factory seized2 minutes ago
-
Ch Shafay visits Directorate of Consumer Protection Council2 minutes ago
-
Will personally monitor Saudi investment projects; no laxity to be tolerated: PM2 minutes ago
-
Two killed in road accident in Bahawalnagar2 minutes ago
-
Mushahid launches Pakistan’s first think tank on Africa7 minutes ago
-
'PBM committed to empower women by providing skills'7 minutes ago
-
Dera police claim to arrest drug peddler5 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari summons Senate session on Monday5 minutes ago
-
Flour dealer arrested for profiteering, heavy penalties imposed5 minutes ago
-
Commissioner vows to ensure proper arrangements during "Almi Mushaira"5 minutes ago
-
Time to turn a new page: President calls for meaningful dialogue, political reconciliation to end po ..5 minutes ago
-
Four held with narcotics, weapons4 minutes ago