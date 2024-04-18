Speaker NA meets Chairman Senate Yousuf Raza Gillani

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Thursday met with Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani at Parliament House.

The Speaker congratulated Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani on assuming the office of Chairman Senate and expressed his best wishes, said a press release issued by the Senate Secretariat.

Yousuf Raza Gillani emphasized for the better coordination between the two houses of the Parliament.

The matters pertaining to legislation in the best public interest were also discussed in the meeting.

Senior leader of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Faisal Karim Kundi, Minister of Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar and Senator Saleem Mandviwalla were also present on the occasion.