Speaker PA Administers Oath To Newly Elected Members
Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2024 | 03:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Punjab Assembly Speaker Muhammad Sibtain Khan administered oath to the newly-elected
members of the Punjab Assembly (PA) during the 42nd session at the assembly chambers
here on Friday.
The speaker chaired the session and felicitated the 315 members provincial assembly (MPAs)
on taking oath of their. He expressed the hope that they will discharge their duties to
the aspirations of the masses.
Earlier, the PA session started two hours behind its scheduled time of 10 am.
Punjab Assembly Secretary Amer Habib, on the directions of the Chair, announced the Panel
of Chairman comprising MPAs Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan, Syed Ali Haider Gilani, Saima Kanwal
and Raheela Naeem.
The Secretary also announced the announced a schedule of the election to the office of the
Speaker and Deputy Speaker PA.
According to the schedule, the nomination papers for the Speaker and Deputy Speaker may be
submitted by 5 pm on Friday (today).
The scrutiny of the nomination papers for the Speaker will
be held at 5.10 pm while scrutiny of the Deputy Speaker’s nomination papers will be at 5.20 pm.
The election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker will be held on February 24, 2024 (Saturday)
through secret ballot in the assembly chambers.
Speaker PA Muhammad Sibtain Khan will chair the election of the incumbent Speaker PA while
the newly elected Speaker by the House will conduct the election of the Deputy Speaker.
The PML-N has nominated Vice President, Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz Sharif for the Chief
Minister Punjab. The Chief Minister Punjab designate Maryam Nawaz Sharif has resigned from the
National Assembly (NA 119) seat and taken oath as MPA Punjab Assembly.
