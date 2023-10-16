Special attention paying on education, training of women in Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafaqat on Monday said that special attention was being paid on education and training of women so that they would be empowered in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafaqat on Monday said that special attention was being paid on education and training of women so that they would be empowered in Balochistan.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of the Balochistan Girls Guide Association called on Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafaqat here on Monday.

On this occasion, the delegation informed him about the administrative issues and other problems faced by the institution.

The delegation said that the Girls Guide Association was performing the duties of educating and training young women in the province and raising awareness which not only gives self-confidence in women, but they were also doing many things like men in the society.

Balochistan province is a backward province where opportunities for women in practical life are very less. In this situation, Girls Guide Association provides a platform to women from where they learn a lot and not only gets a distinguished status in their families but also prove to be a worker for the society, the delegation said and added that it was under this mission that the Girls Guide Association was continuing its work.

On this occasion, Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafaqat said that women were an important part of our society and special attention was being paid to their education and training, women were valued in our province. He also paid rich tribute to Girls Guide Association for taking steps of Balochistan women and the administration was ready for all kinds of support for the welfare of women.

He said that he would play his role in solving the problems of the institutions. Commissioner Quetta Division heard the problems of the delegation on a priority basis and also assured them to solve them soon.