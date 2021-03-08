Special cell established for minorities issues redressal in Multan: Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :A special cell to address problems of minorities was established in the city, said Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood.

Talking to parliamentary secretary on minorities affairs Mahindar Pall Singh on Monday, the Commissioner said an additional commissioner was deputed to hear and address the issues of the persons, hailing from minorities.

The protection of rights of the minorities was constitutional responsibility of the government. Similarly, islam also focuses on minorities rights, said the commissioner.

He appreciated role of minorities and added a helpline 061-9200047 was set up for the minorities. The minorities were being offered jobs as per their quota.

Meanwhile, Mahindar Pall said Punjab government issued funds worth millions of rupees for the minorities. The minorities were satisfied with the measures of the government.

He also focused on provision of safe drinking water in the minority's population areas of the division.