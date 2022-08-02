UrduPoint.com

Special Ceremonies Being Held To Commemorate Sacrifices Of Policemen

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 02, 2022 | 01:00 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Special ceremonies with laying floral wreaths and presenting salutes at graves of martyred policemen are taking place in the district in connection with Police Martyrs' Day to pay homage to the fallen heroes of police force.

In this regard, Quran Khawani is being offered for the eternal peace of the departed souls. Besides, blood donation camps are being held where a large number of policemen are donating blood.

The Police Martyers' Day was observed on the death anniversary of former additional inspector general of police Safwat Ghayur, who was martyred in a suicide attack on his car in Peshawar Saddar on August 4, 2010.

The district police spokesman said that these ceremonies were being organized on the directives of Regional Police Officer(RPO) Shaukat Abbas and District Police Officer(DPO) Captain (retd) Najam Hassnain Liaquat in line with directives of Inspector General of Police(IGP) Moazzam Jah Ansari Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to pay tributes to the martyred police personnel who sacrificed their lives for the sake of peace in the area.

He said that floral wreaths were being laid and salutes were being presented at headquarters' areas under the leadership of DSP Syed Asghar Ali Shah.

Quoting the senior police officials, he said the force was proud of its Shuhada and Ghazis and added that it was because of their sacrifices that peace prevailed in the country.

While District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Waqar Ahmed Khan on the occasion of blood donation camp, said police officers and jawans were always ready to offer any sacrifice for the protection of life and properties of the people.

He said the police force had rendered supreme sacrifices for the sake of peace and monumental sacrifices of police martyrs and Ghazis would be remembered forever.

