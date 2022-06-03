Special Committee of Cabinet deliberates to file sedition case against Imran Khan, CMs KPK, GB

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :A meeting of the Special Committee of the Cabinet held under the chairmanship of Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan here Thursday at the Interior Ministry.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Communications Maulana Asad Mahmood, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira, Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Minister for Law Justice.Azam Nazir Tarar and other concerned officials including Interior Secretary Yousuf Naseem Khokhar and IG Islamabad Police Nasir Akbar, said a press release.

The Interior briefed the committee about the PTI's long march on May 25 and its formal plan to attack the federation.

The Cabinet Committee deliberated to file a sedition case under Section 124A of the CrPC against PTI Chairman Imran Khan Niazi and Chief Ministers Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The committee also reviewed the evidences regarding the PTI Long March participants, especially Chairman Imran Khan Niazi and the Chief Ministers of KPK and GB to attack the federation.

The Interior Secretary and IG Islamabad briefed the committee members regarding law, order and the long march.

The committee adjourned the meeting till Monday (June 6) for further consultations to make final recommendations to the federal cabinet.

The Interior Minister urged the committee to recommend to the Federal Cabinet to register a sedition case against Imran Khan in light of the evidences.

The Minister termed PTI's long march 'Fitna' and said it was a riot march rather than a 'Haqaqi Azadi March' It was an armed attack at the federation besides a mutiny. Formal planning was made to hold the Capital hostage on May 25, he added.

He said Imran Khan Niazi provoked the PTI's workers through his hate speeches against the federation. Participants in the PTI Long March were armed, he added.

Sana Ullah said under a plan, about 2500 miscreants have already been brought to Islamabad before May 25. These miscreants tried to capture D-Chowk before arrival of Imran Khan, he said.

He said the armed group not only attacked police, Rangers and FC personnel but also set on fire trees and the Metro Station. Imran Niazi also violated the May 25 decision of the Supreme Court, he said.

From the container Imran Niazi directed his workers to reach D-Chowk despite the SC decision, he said.

The minister said Police had to use tear gas to keep miscreants away from D-Chowk.