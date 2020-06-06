Special Economic Zones to be set up along Rawalpindi Ring Road

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) organized a Seminar in Gymkhana Club Rawalpindi to share the Project of Proposed Rawalpindi Ring Road with Traders / Business Community and other stake holders of Rawalpindi Islamabad here on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) organized a Seminar in Gymkhana Club Rawalpindi to share the Project of Proposed Rawalpindi Ring Road with Traders / business Community and other stake holders of Rawalpindi Islamabad here on Saturday.

Addressing the Participants, Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza highlighted the importance of Ring Road. He informed the participants that credit goes to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Government who initiated the decades long awaited Project of Rawalpindi Ring Road.

He said that after taking charge of Chairman RDA in October last year, he put all his efforts to materialize this Project which is of vital importance for growth of the city.

He elaborated that in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan the Ring Road Rawalpindi will set a new horizon for Development of the city.

Rawalpindi Ring Road will be a major pull factor for growth of the city in the South Western direction.

Establishment of Special Economic Zones along Ring Road will steer the development and growth of the city on modern town planning practices. It will change the skyline in the region.

Chairman RDA said that I firmly believe that Ring Road will not only de-congest the city but will help to control the unchecked urban sprawl which has been afflicting Rawalpindi city for many decades. He requested the stakeholder to adhere / follow the land use plan prepared for development along Ring Road and take it as an opportunity to contribute to Planned Development of Rawalpindi. It is the Traders and Businessman who will really get the benefit and advantage of Ring Road.

At the end Question Answer Session was also held and suggestions of all stakeholders especially Business Community and nation building departments were taken into account which will be incorporated in the project to make it more beneficial.