Special Measures Being Taken For Modern Health Facilities: Governor Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 10:20 PM

Special measures being taken for modern health facilities: Governor Punjab

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Sunday said special measures are being taken to provide state-of-the-art health facilities at the doorstep of general public and generosity of overseas Pakistanis in this regard is appreciable.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony 'One Life Foundation Hospital' established by an overseas Pakistani Ejaz Sarwar at Khiddarwala Samundri.

The governor said the provision of medical treatment to ailing humanity is a noble cause and the government will fully support those who are rendering their services for the well-being of the poor segment of the society.

He said Sarwar Foundation is working for the provision of potable water to the people of Punjab.

In this connection, more than 200 water filtration plants have been installed by the Sarwar Foundation at various sites including educational institutions, hospitals, jails and other places.

The foundation will also help in up-gradation of the hospital so that One Life Foundation Hospital can provide treatment facilities to maximum people of the area, he added.

One Life Foundation Hospital Chief Executive Ejaz Sarwar said the hospital was equipped with latest technologies including the facilities of female wards, ECG Room, X-ray Room, Ultrasound, Laboratory, Operation Theater, Emergency Ward, etcetera.

This hospital will provide all treatment facilities free of charge only after admission slip fee.

Earlier, Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar inaugurated the hospital and later distributed honorary shields among the philanthropists.

