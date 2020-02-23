UrduPoint.com
SPLA Remonstrates Over Appointment Of Junior Assistant Professor As Regional Director Mirpurkhas

SPLA remonstrates over appointment of junior assistant professor as regional director Mirpurkhas

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :The Sindh Professors and Lecturers Association (SPLA) has protested over the appointment of a junior assistant professor on the BPS-20 post of regional director Mirpurkhas district.

In a statement issued here Sunday, the SPLA's office bearers bemoaned that the professor who ranked at 257th place in the seniority list among the BPS-19 officials had been posted as the regional director.

They said the SPLA was consulting the legal advisers after which it would decide about the course of challenging the appointment.

They maintained that the appointment which were based on nepotism amounted to killing the merit.

They said the education department was already suffering a lot because of similar wrong decisions of the Sindh government.

The SPLA asked the provincial government to withdraw the posting which was also a violation of the Supreme Court's order concerning the OPS postings.

