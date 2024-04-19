SPSC Announces Result Of Sub Inspector Anti-corruption Establishment
Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2024 | 11:10 AM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) The Sindh Public Commission has announced the written Examination result of Sub Inspector in Anti-Corruption Establishment (BPS-14).SPSC Issued a list of successful 117 candidates.
The written examination for the said post was held in January this year at various centers in Sindh, after the release of the results, the successful candidates have been advised to submit the required documents.
Viva examination will be announced after verification of the required documents of the eligible candidates, in which the successful candidates will be recommended for appointment.
The detailed result has been uploaded to the official website of the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC).
APP/mwq
