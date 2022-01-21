Sri Lankan ministerial trade delegation meets Commerce Secretary

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Headed by Sri lankan Minister for Trade Dr. Bandula Gunawardana, Ministerial business delegation of Sri Lanka on Friday held a preparatory meeting with Federal Commerce Secretary, Suleh Ahmed Faruqi here TDAP Head Office to discus agenda for detailed formal meeting at the Ministry of Commerce in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The meeting will be presided over by Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood.

Tade Development Authority of Pakistan was represented by Chief Executive Officer Arif Khan and Secretary Ahsan Mangi. .

Other delegates included Sri Lankan Consul General in Karachi, Jagath Abeywarna, Director General of Economic Affairs at the Foreign Ministry of Sri Lanka, Prof. Dr. Saj U.Mendis, Commercial Consular at Pakistan High Commission in Sri Lanka Ms. Asma Kamal. Chairman, Sri Lanka-Pakistan Business Forum Majyd Aziz was also present.

The main items of the scheduled meeting will be the review of Sri Lanka and Pakistan Free Trade Agreement and the tariff structure to make this agreement as very strong instrument to boost the bilateral trade to the actual huge potential on both sides.

The meeting would also deliberate on modalities to increase investment including joint ventures in potential sectors of the two economies, along with strengthening bilateral economic cooperation.

The Secretary Commerce informed Sri Lankan Trade Minister that PM's Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood was keen to meet him for furthering bilateral trade and investment.

Sri Lanka Minister , who is on week-long visit to Pakistan along with his official team and representatives of major Sri Lankan companies since January 20, had meetings with Pakistan's private sector representatives here on the first day, which he described very successful. The next destination would be Islamabad before flying to Lahore. Similarly, the delegation would have meetings with government authorities and sector-specific Pakistan business community.

At the last leg of their visit, Sri Lankan delegates would also visit Buddist civilization at Taxila.