SSDO Wins CRM Secretariat Election 2020 Unopposed

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) has won Child Rights Movement Secretariat elections 2021 unopposed.

The SSDO is a network of all the (NGOs) non governmental organizations working on the children's rights and their protection, said its Executive Director Syed Kausar Abbas while commenting over the victory.

He said the organization would work in collaboration with all the departments concerned for protection of child rights in the country, adding all-out efforts would be made in that regard.

The SSDO ED called upon all the governmental and non-governmental organizations including parliamentarians for playing an active role for the purpose.

He underlined the need for taking steps to curb the growing incidents of rape and child abuse.

He said the CRM platform would be used at optimum level to raise voice for child protection.

Kausar Abbas extended his gratitude to all the member organizations for entrusting the SSDO with the CRM leadership.

