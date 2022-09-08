UrduPoint.com

SSP Investigation Makes Surprise Visit To Patriata Police Station

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 08, 2022 | 07:44 PM

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation, Capt. (R) Amir Khan Niazi on Thursday paid a surprise visit to Patriata police station, where he instructed police officers and field staff to perform their duties diligently

He inspected the front desk, lockup and building of the police station.

He checked the record and instructed the officials to take effective measures to facilitate the public.

He also directed the officers to protect the life and property of citizens.

