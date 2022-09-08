SSP Investigation makes surprise visit to Patriata police station

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation, Capt. (R) Amir Khan Niazi on Thursday paid a surprise visit to Patriata police station, where he instructed police officers and field staff to perform their duties diligently.

He inspected the front desk, lockup and building of the police station.

He checked the record and instructed the officials to take effective measures to facilitate the public.

He also directed the officers to protect the life and property of citizens.