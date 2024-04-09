SSP lauds services of slain ASI

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) SSP Operations Kashif Zulfiqar here Tuesday visited the residence of martyred Assistant Sub Inspector Marroof Shah and lauded his devotion to duties.

Unknown gunmen have martyred in Sheikh Mohammadi in the limit of Badabar police station.

The SSP met with his relatives and offered deep condolences to them.

He said that the sacrifices of Shaheed would not go to waste and strict action would be taken against the accused.

APP/fam