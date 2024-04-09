SSP Lauds Services Of Slain ASI
Muhammad Irfan Published April 09, 2024 | 01:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) SSP Operations Kashif Zulfiqar here Tuesday visited the residence of martyred Assistant Sub Inspector Marroof Shah and lauded his devotion to duties.
Unknown gunmen have martyred in Sheikh Mohammadi in the limit of Badabar police station.
The SSP met with his relatives and offered deep condolences to them.
He said that the sacrifices of Shaheed would not go to waste and strict action would be taken against the accused.
APP/fam
Recent Stories
Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani elected as Senate Chairman
SIFC playing pivotal role to exploit country's mineral potential
Senators-elect take oath amid PTI’s protest
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 April 2024
Army Chief hosts iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket Team
UN Security Council refers Palestinian application for full UN membership to com ..
Robbery turns violent: man injured after resisting attack in Hazro Town
US says still opposes Rafah assault after Netanyahu says date set
Dr Al-Issa: A global advocate for peace, interfaith dialogue, moderation
PTI seeks ECP nod for Intra-party election validation
CM returns after 3-day visit to Saudi Arabia
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WMC holds grand cleaning operation5 minutes ago
-
Two alleged outlaws held, charas, liquor recovered5 minutes ago
-
14 profiteers booked in Muzaffargarh5 minutes ago
-
Yousaf Raza Gillani, Syedal Nasar clinch Senate top slots unopposed5 minutes ago
-
Accused of double-murder case injured during encounter5 minutes ago
-
ECP asks political parties to submit election expenses details by April 225 minutes ago
-
Students societies center hosts Iftar for SALU officials5 minutes ago
-
All set for celebrate Eid-Ul-Fitr across northern Sindh15 minutes ago
-
Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani elected as Senate Chairman47 minutes ago
-
Consumers to get decreased bills in current month: Spokesperson1 hour ago
-
Ishaq Dar announces schedule for Senate Chairman, Deputy Chair1 hour ago
-
Tight security arrangements finalized for Eid; Over 2500 cops deployed1 hour ago