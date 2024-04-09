Open Menu

SSP Lauds Services Of Slain ASI

Muhammad Irfan Published April 09, 2024 | 01:30 PM

SSP lauds services of slain ASI

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) SSP Operations Kashif Zulfiqar here Tuesday visited the residence of martyred Assistant Sub Inspector Marroof Shah and lauded his devotion to duties.

Unknown gunmen have martyred in Sheikh Mohammadi in the limit of Badabar police station.

The SSP met with his relatives and offered deep condolences to them.

He said that the sacrifices of Shaheed would not go to waste and strict action would be taken against the accused.

APP/fam

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Police Station

Recent Stories

Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani elected as Senate Chairma ..

Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani elected as Senate Chairman

47 minutes ago
 SIFC playing pivotal role to exploit country's min ..

SIFC playing pivotal role to exploit country's mineral potential

2 hours ago
 Senators-elect take oath amid PTI’s protest

Senators-elect take oath amid PTI’s protest

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Army Chief hosts iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket ..

Army Chief hosts iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket Team

14 hours ago
UN Security Council refers Palestinian application ..

UN Security Council refers Palestinian application for full UN membership to com ..

14 hours ago
 Robbery turns violent: man injured after resisting ..

Robbery turns violent: man injured after resisting attack in Hazro Town

14 hours ago
 US says still opposes Rafah assault after Netanyah ..

US says still opposes Rafah assault after Netanyahu says date set

14 hours ago
 Dr Al-Issa: A global advocate for peace, interfait ..

Dr Al-Issa: A global advocate for peace, interfaith dialogue, moderation

14 hours ago
 PTI seeks ECP nod for Intra-party election validat ..

PTI seeks ECP nod for Intra-party election validation

14 hours ago
 CM returns after 3-day visit to Saudi Arabia

CM returns after 3-day visit to Saudi Arabia

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan