Stakeholders emphasizes need of Clean Choola Initiative in Pakistan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Core Carbon Canada Inc. and Heritage Foundation have achieved a significant milestone in their joint venture, 'The Clean Choola Initiative'.

The event took place on January 27, at the Women's Center in Pono Village, Sanjar Chan, Sindh. The consultation was in relation to obtaining carbon credits for the improved and efficient stoves.

Meeting was attended by various stakeholders, including representatives from NGOs, government officials, local influencers, community members, faculty from the local university, students, and experts.

In his closing remarks, Engineer Zulfiqar Ali Deshak, Executive Engineer in the government of Sindh lauded the initiative, recognizing the global environmental opportunities that have become available to Pakistan.

They highlighted the importance of taking full advantage of such opportunities to benefit not only the project areas but also to inspire other projects and communities to follow suit.

Naeem Shah, the project manager of the Choola Initiative, communicated the Heritage Foundation's successful track record in community and environmental projects since 1984.

He highlighted the unique and successful aspects of the Choola project, including its efficiency, safety, flood adaptability, and its role as a communal space for family activities.

Representatives from Mehran University's US-Pakistan Center for Advanced Studies in Water and the representatives of the Core Carbon Canada, also shared his views.

He informed about the Universities role in completing water test at the USAID facilitated US-Pakistan Center for Advanced studies in water, on the request of the Government of Sindh for this project.

He also narrated various technologies being developed at the center to address clean drinking water and other environmental issues, while the Core Carbon representative emphasized the urgency of addressing climate change, particularly its impact on the underprivileged in Pakistan.

The Chief Executive officer Heritage Foundation Yasmin Lari, who received the RIBA Award from the Royal Institute of British Architects in the UK, was acknowledged for her outstanding architectural design, innovation, and contributions to the cause.

Presentations were made by the Heritage Foundation, the Core Carbon Canada, the Heath Department, Government of Sindh, and the local NGOs

During the programme, attendees raised various questions about the efficiency of metallic stoves and the availability of Heritage stoves to the wider community.

The sponsors emphasized that all efficient stoves are welcome, but the unique self-maintainable aspect of the Heritage stoves, crafted by women themselves, sets them apart.

A community trainer shared the positive impact of the stoves. Highlighting reduced wood usage, time-saving, and strengthened family bonds.

She said, "The new stoves, built by women has a lot of benefits as it reduces the wood requirements, second the burning is complete and it does not blacken the pots, a lot to time is saved and they can pay attention to other house chores and children."

The stove is now a prestige and the center of house hold activities.

We are very happy with the initiative and has strengthened the family bonding.

Representative from the nearby villages demanded Heritage Foundation to expand their activities and include their villages’ in the project.

An Architect from Punjab desired that the Activity be expanded to Punjab.

The Heritage Foundation representative shared that they are working diligently to expand the initiative across Sindh.

The stakeholder meeting concluded with a sense of optimism and commitment to furthering the impact of 'The Clean Choola Initiative'.