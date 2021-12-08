UrduPoint.com

State Land Worth Rs 15 Mln Retrieved

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 12:51 AM

The district administration retrieved one kanal 13 marlas state land worth 15 million during an operation launched here on Tuesday

A special team, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner (AC) Cant Zeeshan Ranjha, launched a crackdown in Moza Harpalkay and retrieved state land by using heavy machinery.

The team demolished various building structures as well as its boundary walls from illegal possession.

He also got arrested accused Asif Mayo involved in encroachment of state land.

Meanwhile, AC Model Town Zeeshan Nadeem sealed Imtiaz Store at Gulberg over non availability of sugar and flour.

