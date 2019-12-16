UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

State Should Safeguard Basic Rights Of Citizens; CJP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 06:10 PM

State should safeguard basic rights of citizens; CJP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khan Khosa on Monday said that the state should must safeguard the basic rights of the citizens and if the basic rights were not enforced, the existence of state became difficult.

The Chief Justice expressed these views while addressing at the National Police academy.

He said that Law and Justice Commission was working on police reforms and he hoped that Gulzar Saeed would keep this candle light.

He said that December 16 had some lessons for the state as it reminded the country of two tragedies including the fall of Dhaka and the Army Public school (APS) massacre.

Both these tragic events had some lessons for the country, he added.

The Chief Justice said that APS tragedy shook the whole country and led the nation to look into the approaches that were being used by the state.

APS massacre was the incident that realised enough is enough and the massacre also led to the formulation of National Action Plan against terrorism, he added.

The Chief Justice said if the state started asserting itself too much then people breakaway from the social contract.

He said that there was a need for the country to once again look for the areas that unite the country and work on those areas.

The top judge told the police officers that this was what they had to teach to the under training officers.

He said that time had come to rethink the approach of the police.

The police should be perceived as a protector, he added.

He said that it was the responsibility of the police to protect the lives and property of the people and to provide them security.

Unfortunately there were some incidents in which the role of the police was not seen, he added.

The CJP also spoke about the reforms required to change the police and the reforms undertaken by the police reforms committee and said "we have to make our police ideal.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Army Police Dhaka December From Top

Recent Stories

 Punjab police failed to trace out PM Khan’s ne ..

10 minutes ago

Actress Payal Rohatgi arrested, sent to jail for p ..

28 minutes ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Kazakh President on Indepe ..

45 minutes ago

Extraordinary UNA meeting calls for countering med ..

48 minutes ago

Economy paid a heavy price for exchange rate volat ..

54 minutes ago

60th Syndicate Meeting held at UVAS

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.