Steps taken to deal with climate change in Karachi: Mayor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab Thursday said that Karachi was the only city in the country which has the honour of being included in the C-40 cities. Various steps have been taken in Karachi to deal with the issue of climate change, he said.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that urban forests had been made to bring improvement in the air quality. However, it is not enough to plant trees, they have to be nurtured and cared for, to improve the environment of Karachi. Vehicle fitness and smoke from factories in industrial areas need to be controlled and environmental initiatives need to be proactive in every sector, he said.

He was addressing as chief guest at the opening ceremony of a workshop on climate change held at a local hotel. Municipal Commissioner of KMC Syed Afzal Zaidi, Abid Hussaini of UNDP, Professor Nauman Ahmed and officers of various departments of KMC were also present on this occasion.

The Mayor said that citizens should adopt trees, which would make the city environment pleasant.

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation is allocating spaces for car parking at different places in the city to avoid traffic jams on roads and environmental pollution created owing to this, he said and added, a number of measures have been taken to deal with climate change at the city level, including creating awareness among the public about this important issue and bringing all stakeholders together as the success of any work depends on teamwork and mutual cooperation.

He said as major cities around the world face the challenges of climate change, global environmental organizations develop strategies based on the latest research and data and inform member states and cities. It is good that efforts are being made to combat the effects of climate change across the world together to make the planet safe for the human population.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the population was increasing rapidly in Karachi according to the proposals and reports that came out in this workshop on climate change. He emphasized the need to formulate a comprehensive and universal policy regarding climate change.