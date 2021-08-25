UrduPoint.com

Strict Measures Proposed To Recover Dues From Defaulters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 06:10 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Multan Electric Power Company Limited (MEPCO) circle Ikram-ul-Haq said strict measures would be taken for recovery of dues from dead defaulters.

Addressing to official meeting convened here on Wednesday, he asked for taking action against officers as well who did not meet recovery targets from MEPCO defaulters and to control line losses.

He asked field officers to control line losses at the feeder level. Power thieves should not only be fined but also register First Information Report against them. Line staff should ensure safety of their precious lives and use T&P, said a news release.

He said strict action would be taken against MEPCO employees who did not use T&P.

He further said Xens and SDOs should go out in field themselves and monitor reports of line losses and collection of dues on daily basis.

He said all the officers should treat customers with kindness so that the image of MEPCO could be improved among general public. Superintendent Engineer Khanwal Circle, Engineer Sohail Bashir briefed CEO MEPCO about performance of Khanewal Circle.

GM Customer Services MEPCO Nawaz Nadeem Gujjar, Director Commercial Muhammad Arshad Dharala, Deputy Commercial Managers Asad Hamad, Deputy Commercial Managers Irshad Sial, Xens Fayyaz Qurban, Babar Ali Gujjar, all SDOs of the circle and revenue officers participated in the meeting.

