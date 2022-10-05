Students advised to have knowledge about subject of interest

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor Emerson University Multan (EUM) Dr Muhammad Ramzan said on Wednesday that students must have some knowledge about their interest-oriented subject before entering their classrooms.

He was addressing the opening ceremony of three day International conference on Smart Learning at Women University Multan (WUM) under the auspices of Punjab Higher Education Commission and Department of Education, Women University Multan.

He stressed that teachers must take responsibility to raise awareness about social media, mental health and the emotional complexities that affect mental well being of individuals.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Engineering and Technology Dr. Muhammad Kamran said that in order to achieve the goal of economic development, the youth should be equipped with modern technology. He asked the students to follow the principle of learn, earn and determine in their lives.

Pro Vice Chancellor University of Balochistan Dr. Abdul Rahman Khan talked about his experiences in the research field and offered suggestions to increase the quality of research in Pakistan institutions. During his speech, he clarified the phenomena of international ranking of universities because it depends on quality research, so he highlighted the importance of research.

He emphasized on promoting research in the universities of Pakistan so that we can join international universities by promoting quality research.

VC Okara University Dr. Wajid and other speakers said that education was severely affected by COVID-19, but the online approach to teaching and learning made the impossible possible and we continued the learning process, which helped reduce the educational loss. They said that the conference was aimed at highlighting the changes and other reforms introduced in the education sector at the international and national level after COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing the inaugural session, Vice Chancellor Women University Multan Prof. Dr. Uzma Quraishi welcomed all the distinguished guests ,speakers and paid tribute to the organizers of the conference for organizing such a successful conference. She emphasized on organizing such conferences to promote the quality of research.

Later, a cake cutting ceremony was held in connection with Salam Teachers Day in which VCs emphasized the importance of teachers in the society and said that only those who respect their mentors can succeed and rule the world. In this regard a walk was organized by the students.