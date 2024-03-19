Students Being Sensitized About Cleanliness : WASA MD
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2024 | 05:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Amir Aziz has said that cleanliness is half of the faith and providing awareness to students in this regard is first priority.
In this regard, the citizen liaison cell of WASA is actively engaged in sensitizing students.
He said that awareness sessions were being held at the school level regularly under the ‘Suthra Punjab’ program.
In this connection, members of the citizen liaison cell on Tuesday visited Government MC High School Islamnagar and distributed awareness pamphlets among the students.
An awareness lecture was also given to the students about keeping their surroundings, houses and neighborhoods clean.
