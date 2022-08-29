SU deans announced to establish relief camp for rain hit victims

The meeting of the Deans Committee of University of Sindh Jamshoro which held on Monday under the chair of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro expressed concern over the devastation caused by the recent torrential rains in the country, especially in Sindh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :The meeting of the Deans Committee of University of Sindh Jamshoro which held on Monday under the chair of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro expressed concern over the devastation caused by the recent torrential rains in the country, especially in Sindh.

The dean's committee announced to take all possible measures including collecting donations for the relief and rehabilitation of the affected people.

It also decided to hold the first semester exams of the students studying in the evening program under the academic year 2022 from September 19, 2022.

The meeting reviewed the situation created after the devastating monsoon rains and flash floods in the country, especially in the province and termed it 'the worst catastrophe of all times'.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor said that recently there had been the worst spells of downpour in the country's history, which battered thousands of houses, washed away livestock as well as grains and destroyed crops in the province.

He appealed to the philanthropists and benefactors to come forward and help the flood victims generously. He said that if the provision of timely aid and rehabilitation process did not take place, there might be a risk of human tragedy.

Dr. Kalhoro said that the threat of flooding was still present across Sindh adding that the third spell of rains had caused disasters in the different areas of the province resulting in the collapse of thousands of houses and it left countless people homeless.

He said that the condition of the people was very dismal and merciful due to the loss of livestock and grains kept in their houses and stagnant rainwater inside the houses in the rural areas.

He said that the provincial government was taking efforts to help the rain victims, but the destruction had been many times greater than the available resources of the government adding that a relief camp will be established at the University of Sindh to provide tents and other commodities to the flood-affected people.

He expressed satisfaction over the generosity of university employees as saying that they were providing a helping hand to the flood victims on their own, which he said was an act of altruism and goodness.

The Vice Chancellor said that proposals will be prepared and sent to the provincial government to help it deal with the current situation scientifically so that the victims could be assisted in a more effective manner.

He informed the meeting that there had been reports of improvement in the attendance of students enrolled in Dr. N.A Baloch Model school Hyderabad and Syed Panah Ali Shah Model School Jamshoro which were running under the management of the University of Sindh, which he said was a good omen.

He directed the Dean Faculty of Natural Sciences to make immediate efforts to start a BS programme in Poultry Management in the Department of Zoology and BS in Physiotherapy in the Department of Physiology, University of Sindh on account of the growing scope and requirement of these two disciplines in the national job market.

Dr. Kalhoro said that recent catastrophe had compelled the people for exodus to safe areas; however, the university management will not compromise on the higher education of the students adding that all possible measures will be taken to save the education of the university students while the current natural calamity will not be allowed to hinder the academic process.

The meeting agreed upon opening the University of Sindh and all its campuses on an already announced schedule i.e. on August 31, 2022 after the winter vacations are over.

Among others, Deans Dr. Wazir Ali Baloch, Dr. Abdul Sattar Almani, Dr. Khalil-ur-Rehman Khombati, Dr. Javeed Ahmed Chandio, Dr. Hamadullah Kakepoto, Registrar Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto, Controller of Semester Examination Muhammad Mashooque Siddiqui and his supporting staff Sachal Jibran Joyo & Manzoor Panhwar also participated in the meeting.