SU management announces new timings for teaching departments, administrative offices

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :The management of University of Sindh Jamshoro has announced new timings for teaching departments and administrative offices in order to compensate academic loss occurred following outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

In a circular issued by Registrar on Tuesday, the working hours for administration side would start from 8:00 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. from Monday to Friday while the working hours at teaching departments will begin from 8:00 a.m. and will last by 3:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday. There will be a one hour prayer break from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Friday.