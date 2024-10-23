SU VC Awards Accreditation Certificates Of Two BS Programs To Concerned HoDs
Umer Jamshaid Published October 23, 2024 | 11:09 PM
The Vice-Chancellor University of Sindh Professor (Meritorious) Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro officially awarded accreditation certificates for two BS programs in Nutrition and Food Science and Environmental Sciences, which were accredited by the National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council (NAEAC) of Pakistan
According to the University’s spokesperson, the certificates were presented to the Chairperson, Department of Biochemistry Prof. Dr Naseem Aslam Channa and Dr. Muhammad Ali Bhatti representing the Director of the Centre for Environmental Science.
The event was also attended by the Director of the Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) Dr. Altaf Hussain Nizamani who commended the efforts of both departments in achieving this significant milestone.
Speaking on the occasion, the VC said that the accreditation marked a major step towards enhancing the quality and recognition of the university's academic programs, ensuring that they meet national standards and continuing to contribute to the development of expertise in the fields of nutrition and environmental sciences.
