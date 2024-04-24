SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) District General Secretary and Member Punjab Assembly (MPA) from PP-78 Rana Munawwar Ghous has said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidates success in bye-elections showed that the public had complete trust in the government policies.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, he said the PML-N led Federal government under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Punjab government under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz , were utilising all resources for country’s development and public welfare.

CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz was making all-out efforts for progress of the province as many initiatives had been announced in that regard.

The PML-N government believed in action, and not just promises, he added.