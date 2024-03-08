Open Menu

Successful Raid By PTA Thwarts Illegal SIM Issuance In Lahore

Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2024 | 06:59 PM

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal Office in Lahore, in close collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle, conducted a successful raid against franchisee of a mobile phone company located in Chung, Lahore

This franchisee was found to be involved in the illegal issuance of SIMs said a news release.

During the raid, 1058 active SIMs were found within SIM stock.

The FIA team confiscated these active SIMs along with 12 BVS devices as evidence.

One person was also apprehended on the premises by the FIA team. An FIR in this regard has been registered and FIA is currently investigating the matter.

PTA had filed complaint with FIA earlier, based on information regarding illegal issuance of SIMs by the sale channel.

The raid underscores PTA’s dedication to eradicate the menace of illegal issuance of SIMs.

