Sufficient food reserves available in AJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Sufficient wheat stock of about 6, 717 metric tons was available in godowns of Food Department of Azad Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, besides, about 910 metric tons of wheat was available in private sector stocks, said repot on food stocks release by the Food Department of the Government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

It said that about 4453 metric tons of flour was also available with government stocks with 1129 metric tons was laying with private sector to fully tackle the local consummation.

The stocks were more then sufficient to fulfill the local requirements for one week, adding that supply was continue to further strengthen these food reserves.

The stocks of other commodities including rice was recorded at 1715 metric tons,pulses 584 tons,sugar1016 metric tons salt103 tons, fruit and vegetables 12.

8 tons, meat8.8 tons available.

It further said that sufficient quantity of wheat and wheat flour was also available in godowns situated in Islamabad and all districts.

Besides the adequate availability of food items in local markets, smooth supply was continued and there was no shortage of food anywhere in Azad Kashmir.

The Food Department was monitoring the food demand and supply situations and determined to keep it smooth.

The stock is monitored on daily basis and officials of the department working to ensure smooth supply of food items to common man across the state.