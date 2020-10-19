Supreme Court adjourns hearing on bail plea in a corruption case

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned hearing on bail plea of an accused Azad Ali involved in corruption case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned hearing on bail plea of an accused Azad Ali involved in corruption case.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Yahya Afridi, heard the case filed by Azad Ali held by National Accountability Bureau over his alleged involvement in embezzlement of funds by allowing bogus payments to bogus firms/contractors in different schemes.

During the course of proceedings, the NAB Prosecutor General said that the court had allowed the petition for hearing in the Karachi Registry. The file was not submitted after leave grant, he added.

The petitioner's lawyer also could not appear before the court.

The hearing was adjourned till date in office on the request of NAB counsel.