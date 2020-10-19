UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Adjourns Hearing On Bail Plea In A Corruption Case

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 07:51 PM

Supreme Court adjourns hearing on bail plea in a corruption case

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned hearing on bail plea of an accused Azad Ali involved in corruption case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned hearing on bail plea of an accused Azad Ali involved in corruption case.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Yahya Afridi, heard the case filed by Azad Ali held by National Accountability Bureau over his alleged involvement in embezzlement of funds by allowing bogus payments to bogus firms/contractors in different schemes.

During the course of proceedings, the NAB Prosecutor General said that the court had allowed the petition for hearing in the Karachi Registry. The file was not submitted after leave grant, he added.

The petitioner's lawyer also could not appear before the court.

The hearing was adjourned till date in office on the request of NAB counsel.

Related Topics

Karachi Hearing Corruption Supreme Court National Accountability Bureau Sajjad Ali Afridi Court

Recent Stories

UAE Cabinet approves Resolution endorsing Abraham ..

11 minutes ago

DBWC, Al Jalila Foundation and Creative Zone team ..

26 minutes ago

47 'criminals' arrested

5 minutes ago

Dr Yasmin reviews progress on revamping of health ..

5 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court serves notice to Rehman Malik ..

5 minutes ago

Niaz Sarwar appointed Member KP PSC

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.