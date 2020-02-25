UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Directs Registrar Office To Fix Pervez Musharraf's Appeal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 08:17 PM

Supreme Court directs Registrar Office to fix Pervez Musharraf's appeal

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed its registrar office to fix, in open court, a plea by former president Pervez Musharraf, challenging the registrar's decision for not entertaining his plea against special court's high treason verdict

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed its registrar office to fix, in open court, a plea by former president Pervez Musharraf, challenging the registrar's decision for not entertaining his plea against special court's high treason verdict.

During an in-chamber hearing, Musharraf's counsel Salman Safdar appeared to present arguments.

However, Justice Umar Ata Bandial fixed the matter to be heard by a three-member bench.

In December 2019, a Special Court had sentenced Musharraf to death in absentia under Article 6of the Constitution for imposition of state of emergency in 2007.

Related Topics

Hearing Supreme Court Pervez Musharraf December 2019 Court

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler visits Thumbay Medicity

6 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler receives Secretary-General of Assoc ..

51 minutes ago

Faisalabad Development Authority takes action agai ..

4 minutes ago

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain congratulates journalists o ..

4 minutes ago

Senior Russian Lawmaker Slams US Democrats' Call f ..

4 minutes ago

47 'criminals' arrested in Faisalabad

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.