ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed its registrar office to fix, in open court, a plea by former president Pervez Musharraf, challenging the registrar's decision for not entertaining his plea against special court's high treason verdict.

During an in-chamber hearing, Musharraf's counsel Salman Safdar appeared to present arguments.

However, Justice Umar Ata Bandial fixed the matter to be heard by a three-member bench.

In December 2019, a Special Court had sentenced Musharraf to death in absentia under Article 6of the Constitution for imposition of state of emergency in 2007.