Supreme Court expresses concern over non-arrest of murder accused

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday expressed concern over non-arrest of a murder accused despite dismissal of his bail petition about seven months ago.

The two-member bench, comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, heard the interim bail petition of Muzzamal Abbas, a murder accused, at the Supreme Court Lahore Registry.

Additional IG (Investigations) Fayyaz Ahmad, DPO Sargodha Zulifqar Ali and other officials appeared before the bench at the start of the proceedings.

Additional Prosecutor General Punjab Khurram Khan, on behalf of additional IG (Investigations), submitted a report before the bench.

Justice Naqvi questioned the additional IG (Investigations) as to why he was not wearing the uniform.

The additional IG stated that as per police rules, it was not mandatory to wear uniform during posting in the Investigation Branch.

However, Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked that the uniform issue would be reviewed later and questioned why the accused were not arrested despite dismissal of their bails by the courts.

The additional prosecutor general submitted that as per the SC orders, all police officers of the province had been directed to arrest accused whose bail petitions had been rejected.

Justice Bandial questioned why accused Muzzamal Abbas had not been arrested so far despite dismissal of his bail petition about seven months ago.

If the standing orders had been issued, then why the accused was not arrested. Why not a senior officer be summoned over non-arrest of the accused, he added.

The additional prosecutor general submitted that the Lahore High Court had dismissed interim bail petitions of 124 accused and 79 accused had been arrested whereas 45 accused were still to be arrested. He added that sessions courts dismissed interim bail petitions of 545 accused and 322 accused had been arrested whereas 223 accused were still to be arrested.

Ghe bench asked the DPO Sargodha as to what steps had been taken for arrest of Muzzamal Abbas and when he would be arrested, who replied that police teams had been constituted for arrest of the accused and sought one week time for the arrest.

However, the bench gave two days time to the DPO for the arrest of the accused, observing that if the accused was not arrested, then action would be taken against him (DPO).

The bench adjourned further hearing till January 1.

Kot Momin police had registered a case against Muzzamal Abbas for killing Ghulam Haider whereas the accused approached Supreme Court in July after dismissal of his bail petition by the Lahore High Court.