Supreme Court Reserves Decision In Rekodiq Reference

Umer Jamshaid Published November 29, 2022 | 07:14 PM

Supreme Court reserves decision in Rekodiq reference

The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved its opinion regarding the presidential reference on the Rekodiq mining case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved its opinion regarding the presidential reference on the Rekodiq mining case.

A five-member larger bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, and Justice Jamaal Khan Mandokhel completed the hearing and reserved the verdict in the presidential reference. The president on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had filed the reference to seek the top court's opinion on the Rekodiq settlement agreement.

During the course of proceedings, the chief justice said that the court would be cautious on the issue of fundamental rights while giving an opinion on the presidential reference.

The President had asked for an opinion on the legal challenges of the Rekodiq agreement, he added.

He said that the fine of several billion Dollars was on Pakistan in the Rekodiq case. The Federal government followed the constitution and the law in the Rekodiq agreement, he added.

He said that compliance with international standards had been assured in the Reckodiq agreement and no one raised any objection on the agreement.

Justice Ijaz said that all lawyers agreed that Rekodiq was a transparent contract.

The Deputy Attorney General said that the Rekodiq agreement had been negotiated for three years.

