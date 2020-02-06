UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Takes Notice Of Creation Of Special Secretary Post In KP

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 09:26 PM

The Supreme Court on Thursday took notice of the creation of the post of Special Secretary in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province and sought replies from the KP Chief Secretary, Secretary Law and Advocate General

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday took notice of the creation of the post of Special Secretary in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province and sought replies from the KP Chief Secretary, Secretary Law and Advocate General.

A two-member SC bench comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Sardar Tariq Masood took notice while hearing a bail plea in a criminal appeal case.

The court directed the provincial government to submit a copy of the summary for creating the post of special secretary.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa asked whether the post of special secretary was mentioned in the Rules of business.

The Advocate General KP responded that there was no mentioned of the special secretary in the Rules.

Justice Isa observed that the provincial government had no authority to create the post of special secretary.

It was defying its own laws.

He asked as to why the Peshawar High Court (PHC) sought record from the trial court in each bail case as it halted the trial proceedings.The record was only required to confirm a document.

The court asked the PHC chief justice to review the matter regarding summoning of record from the trial court and issue appropriate instructions to the high court judges.

The counsel for the petitioner said that accused Khalid Zaman was charged with supplying weapons in a murder case.

The court dismissed the bail plea over withdrawal of application.

The case was registered against the accused in Takht Nusrati area of Karak district.

