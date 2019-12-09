(@imziishan)

The Supreme Court will hear former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's review petition over video scandal of former accountability court (AC) judge, Arshad Malik

A three-member bench of the court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Asif Saeed Khosa will take up the review petition on December 10.

Advocate Khawaja Haris on October 7, submitted the plea on behalf of Nawaz Sharif, contending that the decision had affected the privilege of the petitioner.

The review petition nominates judge Arshad Malik and others as parties in the case. According to the plea, the court had passed a verdict on the case without listening to and notifying the petitioner.