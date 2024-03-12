Open Menu

Suspect Killed In Encounter, Found To Be Wanted Gangster; SSP Korangi

Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2024 | 06:06 PM

Suspect killed in encounter, found to be wanted gangster; SSP Korangi

SSP Korangi Hassan Sardar Niazi in a press conference held at his office on Tuesday, announced that the police had successfully identified a suspect who was killed in an encounter in a Awami Colony

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) SSP Korangi Hassan Sardar Niazi in a press conference held at his office on Tuesday, announced that the police had successfully identified a suspect who was killed in an encounter in a Awami Colony.

The suspect, identified as Abu Huraira, was found to be a member of a notorious and wanted gang following an investigation into the incident.

The encounter stemmed from an incident thirteen days prior when the suspect had opened fire at a shop in Gulshan Market, injuring the shop owner, Qasim, his son, Haris, and a female customer, Saima, who later succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

SSP Hassan Sardar revealed that the same suspect had previously shot and injured a traffic police officer in Korangi No. 4 a few months ago. Describing the suspect as highly wanted by the police, he stated that the gang operated in various areas of Karachi, engaging in criminal activities such as snatching mobile phones from citizens and resorting to violence if met with resistance.

The encounter with the police resulted in the death of the gang's ringleader, Abu Huraira. The slain suspect faced serious charges, including armed robbery, firing on law enforcement officials, and possession of explosive materials.

Related Topics

Karachi Injured Firing Fire Police Mobile Robbery Traffic Same Gulshan Korangi Criminals Market From

Recent Stories

Medical facilities under Sehat Card restarted: Min ..

Medical facilities under Sehat Card restarted: Minister

3 minutes ago
 District admin Abbottabad announces measures to el ..

District admin Abbottabad announces measures to eliminate encroachment

3 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif approves free W ..

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif approves free Wi-Fi pilot project

3 minutes ago
 Spring festival concludes at UVAS

Spring festival concludes at UVAS

5 minutes ago
 Federal Ministers pay surprise visit at G-6 utilit ..

Federal Ministers pay surprise visit at G-6 utility store

3 minutes ago
 Hyderabad: Actions against profiteers, 20 arrested ..

Hyderabad: Actions against profiteers, 20 arrested, hotel cell

3 minutes ago
Elaborate arrangements afoot to facilitate citizen ..

Elaborate arrangements afoot to facilitate citizens, ensure peace during Ramazan

3 minutes ago
 Minister welcomes approval of electric bike scheme

Minister welcomes approval of electric bike scheme

3 minutes ago
 Riding the storms: Venezuela's 'indestructible' Ni ..

Riding the storms: Venezuela's 'indestructible' Nicolas Maduro

3 minutes ago
 Jam Kamal Khan assumes Office as Federal Minister ..

Jam Kamal Khan assumes Office as Federal Minister for Commerce

8 minutes ago
 AC Naurang pays surprise visits to bazaar

AC Naurang pays surprise visits to bazaar

3 minutes ago
 Stocks push higher before US inflation data

Stocks push higher before US inflation data

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan