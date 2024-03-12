Suspect Killed In Encounter, Found To Be Wanted Gangster; SSP Korangi
Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2024 | 06:06 PM
SSP Korangi Hassan Sardar Niazi in a press conference held at his office on Tuesday, announced that the police had successfully identified a suspect who was killed in an encounter in a Awami Colony
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) SSP Korangi Hassan Sardar Niazi in a press conference held at his office on Tuesday, announced that the police had successfully identified a suspect who was killed in an encounter in a Awami Colony.
The suspect, identified as Abu Huraira, was found to be a member of a notorious and wanted gang following an investigation into the incident.
The encounter stemmed from an incident thirteen days prior when the suspect had opened fire at a shop in Gulshan Market, injuring the shop owner, Qasim, his son, Haris, and a female customer, Saima, who later succumbed to her injuries during treatment.
SSP Hassan Sardar revealed that the same suspect had previously shot and injured a traffic police officer in Korangi No. 4 a few months ago. Describing the suspect as highly wanted by the police, he stated that the gang operated in various areas of Karachi, engaging in criminal activities such as snatching mobile phones from citizens and resorting to violence if met with resistance.
The encounter with the police resulted in the death of the gang's ringleader, Abu Huraira. The slain suspect faced serious charges, including armed robbery, firing on law enforcement officials, and possession of explosive materials.
Recent Stories
Medical facilities under Sehat Card restarted: Minister
District admin Abbottabad announces measures to eliminate encroachment
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif approves free Wi-Fi pilot project
Spring festival concludes at UVAS
Federal Ministers pay surprise visit at G-6 utility store
Hyderabad: Actions against profiteers, 20 arrested, hotel cell
Elaborate arrangements afoot to facilitate citizens, ensure peace during Ramazan
Minister welcomes approval of electric bike scheme
Riding the storms: Venezuela's 'indestructible' Nicolas Maduro
Jam Kamal Khan assumes Office as Federal Minister for Commerce
AC Naurang pays surprise visits to bazaar
Stocks push higher before US inflation data
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Medical facilities under Sehat Card restarted: Minister3 minutes ago
-
District admin Abbottabad announces measures to eliminate encroachment3 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif approves free Wi-Fi pilot project3 minutes ago
-
Spring festival concludes at UVAS5 minutes ago
-
Federal Ministers pay surprise visit at G-6 utility store3 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad: Actions against profiteers, 20 arrested, hotel cell3 minutes ago
-
Elaborate arrangements afoot to facilitate citizens, ensure peace during Ramazan3 minutes ago
-
Minister welcomes approval of electric bike scheme3 minutes ago
-
AC Naurang pays surprise visits to bazaar3 minutes ago
-
Saudi passport, railways ready for smooth Umrah in Ramazan3 minutes ago
-
Police seize 4000 grams of ice drug; three smugglers arrested3 minutes ago
-
CDA plans Rs 2 bln project to reforest Margalla Hills3 minutes ago