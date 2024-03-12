Suspect killed in encounter, found to be wanted gangster; SSP Korangi

SSP Korangi Hassan Sardar Niazi in a press conference held at his office on Tuesday, announced that the police had successfully identified a suspect who was killed in an encounter in a Awami Colony

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) SSP Korangi Hassan Sardar Niazi in a press conference held at his office on Tuesday, announced that the police had successfully identified a suspect who was killed in an encounter in a Awami Colony.

The suspect, identified as Abu Huraira, was found to be a member of a notorious and wanted gang following an investigation into the incident.

The encounter stemmed from an incident thirteen days prior when the suspect had opened fire at a shop in Gulshan Market, injuring the shop owner, Qasim, his son, Haris, and a female customer, Saima, who later succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

SSP Hassan Sardar revealed that the same suspect had previously shot and injured a traffic police officer in Korangi No. 4 a few months ago. Describing the suspect as highly wanted by the police, he stated that the gang operated in various areas of Karachi, engaging in criminal activities such as snatching mobile phones from citizens and resorting to violence if met with resistance.

The encounter with the police resulted in the death of the gang's ringleader, Abu Huraira. The slain suspect faced serious charges, including armed robbery, firing on law enforcement officials, and possession of explosive materials.