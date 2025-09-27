ACE Begins Probe Over HMC's Advertising boards On Autobahn Road
Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2025 | 10:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) The Sindh Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) has begun a probe over alleged irregularities in advertisement tenders from 2021 to 2025 on Autobahn road in Hyderabad.
According to a letter addressed to Municipal Commissioner of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC), the installation of LCD screens based advertizement on Autobahn road's median were also being investigated.
The enquiry officer of ACE Agha Hussain through the letter summoned director tax of HMC to appear before him on September 30 at the office of ACE Hyderabad Zone.
The Director has been asked to bring a complete record of the advertizement through installation of the LCD screens.
He would have to submit the record of the No Objection Certificates (NOCs) which were issued for the installation and advertizement in the road's center.
The record of the advertizements for the tender which were published in the mainstream newspaper has also been sought.
