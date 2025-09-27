Open Menu

ACE Begins Probe Over HMC's Advertising boards On Autobahn Road

Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2025 | 10:10 PM

ACE begins probe over HMC's advertising boards on Autobahn road

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) The Sindh Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) has begun a probe over alleged irregularities in advertisement tenders from 2021 to 2025 on Autobahn road in Hyderabad.

According to a letter addressed to Municipal Commissioner of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC), the installation of LCD screens based advertizement on Autobahn road's median were also being investigated.

The enquiry officer of ACE Agha Hussain through the letter summoned director tax of HMC to appear before him on September 30 at the office of ACE Hyderabad Zone.

The Director has been asked to bring a complete record of the advertizement through installation of the LCD screens.

He would have to submit the record of the No Objection Certificates (NOCs) which were issued for the installation and advertizement in the road's center.

The record of the advertizements for the tender which were published in the mainstream newspaper has also been sought.

Recent Stories

UAE President receives OpenAI CEO

UAE President receives OpenAI CEO

32 minutes ago
 UAE wins two gold medals at Arab & African Triathl ..

UAE wins two gold medals at Arab & African Triathlon Championship in Egypt

1 hour ago
 6th Annual Emirates Oncology Society Conference ki ..

6th Annual Emirates Oncology Society Conference kicks off in Dubai

2 hours ago
 Korean government vows to restore network after da ..

Korean government vows to restore network after data centre fire caused by batte ..

3 hours ago
 Iraq announces investment opportunities worth US$4 ..

Iraq announces investment opportunities worth US$450 billion

4 hours ago
 World Tourism Day: Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centr ..

World Tourism Day: Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre strengthens its position on ..

4 hours ago
GCC Secretary-General, Uzbekistan FM meet at UNGA ..

GCC Secretary-General, Uzbekistan FM meet at UNGA to boost strategic ties

4 hours ago
 UAE sprinter Maryam Karim tops World Athletics’ ..

UAE sprinter Maryam Karim tops World Athletics’ Under-18 400m hurdles rankings

4 hours ago
 Crypto payments uncovered in KP terror network

Crypto payments uncovered in KP terror network

4 hours ago
 Three suspects arrested for posting offensive vide ..

Three suspects arrested for posting offensive video against Punjab CM Maryam Naw ..

5 hours ago
 Gold Prices continue to soar, Per Tola rate nears ..

Gold Prices continue to soar, Per Tola rate nears Rs 4 lakh

5 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz orders urgent flood damage assessment

PM Shehbaz orders urgent flood damage assessment

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan