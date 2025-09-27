Open Menu

Tourism Vital For Economic Development, Employment : CM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 27, 2025 | 10:20 PM

Tourism vital for economic development, employment : CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said tourism is not only a gateway

to cultural exchange but also a powerful driver of economic growth and employment.

In her message on World Tourism Day, she emphasized that Punjab, with its rich history,

natural beauty, and diverse landscapes, holds vast untapped potential to attract both

domestic and international tourists.

She noted that across the globe, many countries are strengthening their economies by promoting

tourism, and Pakistan too can harness its cultural and natural assets to achieve sustainable

economic progress.

CM Maryam Nawaz said that the Punjab government is providing necessary facilities to tourists

while also taking further steps to ensure their safety, ease, and comfort. She added that a comprehensive plan is being implemented to fully utilize the province’s tourism potential.

“Tourism is the best source of livelihood and a strong means of creating employment for our people. I am determined to strengthen the economy of Punjab through tourism,” she remarked.

The CM highlighted that Pakistan is blessed with unparalleled natural beauty, religious tourism sites, and some of the world’s oldest civilizations. She said that promoting tourism would bring international recognition to Pakistan’s archaeological treasures while generating opportunities for local communities. She added that under an integrated tourism policy, new tourist destinations are being developed in Punjab and existing sites are being upgraded with modern facilities. “Tourism not only introduces local culture to the world but also strengthens the economy,” she said, reaffirming her government’s commitment to develop Punjab as a leading tourism hub.

