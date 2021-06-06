Suzuki high roof plunges into river Kunhar, 6 died, 5 injured

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :At least six people including two women of the same family on Sunday lost their lives while five others sustained critical injuries when a Suzuki High roof plunged into River Kunhar from Gojra bridge at Lassan Nawab road.

According to the rescue 1122 officials, six people including two women and a minor died at the spot when the driver of the Suzuki High roof lost control and the vehicle fell into River Kunhar.

The deceased were identified as driver Wazir, resident of Lassan Nawab Sahib, Ejaz Pervez, Fareeda Bibi, Nagina Bibi and a minor child.

The injured were identified as Amjad, Sarfraz and three minor kids.

Rescue 1122 shifted the dead bodies to Phulra Basic Health Unit and later, to King Abdullah Hospital Mansehra.

The family hailing from Lassan Nawab Sahib, was coming from Mansehra city when the accident happened.

Chief Minister KPK Mahmood Khan also expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of lives and directed district administration Manshera and King Abdullah Hospital to ensure the best health facilities to the injured.