Swati for making railways safest mode of transport

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati Thursday said he wanted to make Pakistan Railways as safest mode of transport by introducing persistent reforms, requisite measures to minimize the losses and generating income.

Talking to Russian Ambassador to Pakistan Danila Gabuch and Honorary Council of the Russian Federation and Chief Executive Officer of Habib Rafiq Construction Company Habib Ahmed, he stressed activating railways through public private partnership.

During the meeting, both the dignitaries discussed different railway projects.

Speaking on the occasion, Russian Ambassador Danila Ganich said Russian investment and technology was available for various sectors of Pakistan Railways, especially for railway wagons and freight trains, adding the Russian council was interested in the development and transformation of Pakistan Railways.

Swati welcomed Russian investment in railways and appreciated their suggestions and services offered for the progress of Pakistan Railways. Senior officials of the railways ministry were also present during the meeting.