Talent hunt competitions to begin from Feb 19 in Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :District level Talent Hunt competitions 2022 will commence at sports Stadium here from February 19, Saturday, for which a schedule has been issued.

According to official sources, the registration for all categories would be finalized by February 17 and the competitions would be held at Sports Stadium Kasur. The age limits would be from 16 to 40 years while there was no limits about theatre and cultural dance. All male and female were eligible for the competitions which themed Jashan-e-Youm-e-Pakistan.

National songs, lok geet and mystic poetry in music while dance, ludi, Gidda and other local cultural dances would be the part of competitions.

In cultural dance and theatre category, at least two persons can participate while in other categories, individual competitions would be held.

The first prize for paintings, handicraft, writings and music competitions would be Rs 20,000, second prize Rs 15,000 and third prize would be Rs 10,000.

The first prize for winners of cultural dance and theatre would be Rs 40,000, second Rs 35,000 and third Rs 30,000.