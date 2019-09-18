UrduPoint.com
Teacher Resorts To Aerial Firing In School

Wed 18th September 2019

Teacher resorts to aerial firing in school

A school teacher resorted to aerial firing during assembly session here at a school after the principal asked him not to bring weapons to school

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) : A school teacher resorted to aerial firing during assembly session here at a school after the principal asked him not to bring weapons to school.

The incident took place at a government school where the principal had asked him not to bring weapons to school.

A brawl had also taken place between the principal and teaching on the issue.

On Wednesday, the teacher brought a gun to school and started aerial firing during assembly session. The firing caused panic among students who desperately ran towards the school gate to save their lives. The students were later sent to their homes.

No arrest has so far been made by the police till filing of the report.

