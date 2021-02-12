Teacher suspended for corporal punishment

A school teacher of Government Primary School in Pindigheab was suspended from service on Friday for subjecting a minor student of inhuman torture for not learning his lesson

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :A school teacher of Government Primary School in Pindigheab was suspended from service on Friday for subjecting a minor student of inhuman torture for not learning his lesson. According to sources, 8 years old, Ahsan Ali - a student of Government Primary School Dhoke Inyat Pindigheab, went to school where his teacher named Sadaqat Ali has subject him serve punishment for not learning his lesson.

Due to torture, the minor child right hand got fractured.

Meanwhile, student father, Mohammad Nazeer lodged a complain in local police station.

Assistant Sub Inspector, Mohammad Ayub said that police as per SoP (standing order procedure) took the student for medical examination soon after the victim father has approached police and as medico-legal report has confirmed torture on minor.

Police registered a criminal case against the accused teacher under section 328-A.