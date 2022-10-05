UrduPoint.com

Teachers' Day Reminds To Pay Gratitude By Resolving Their Issues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 05, 2022 | 09:34 PM

Teachers' Day reminds to pay gratitude by resolving their issues

Despite receiving a lot of messages of recognition on World Teachers' Day, the teachers serving in various private and public institutions are not being rightly acknowledged

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Despite receiving a lot of messages of recognition on World Teachers' Day, the teachers serving in various private and public institutions are not being rightly acknowledged.

Talking to APP, Senior Vice President of Federal Government College Teachers Association (FGCTA) Professor Farhan Azam said, "Teachers are considered as the backbone of any society but they are not treated at par with other government servants. The teachers join the education department with high hopes to create a difference by educating the future generation. Just slogans are not enough on this day, teachers should be placed a high rank in the society," he said.

Vice President of FGCTA, Professor Tasnim Akhter said, "Teachers are not getting the recognition and appreciation they deserve.

"On teachers' day, teachers should be given special incentives to encourage them to continue doing what they do best.

When they feel that they are valued, they will be more productive," Professor Tasnim Akhtar said.

Professor Nazir Ahmed Bhutta, General Secretary of the association said, "Teachers day is to make the teachers feel special and honored but they are not receiving due recognition for doing good work. On this teachers' day they are suffering due to the nonpayment of their rental ceiling. Many teachers are facing the threats of eviction from house owners." President of FGCTA, Dr. Rahima Rehman was of the view that "Teachers day is merely a slogan day. This is a very sad situation that a teacher is a pillar of support but today he or she has been driven pillar to post to resolve his or her issues.""The best way to celebrate teachers' day is to resolve his or her issues. An unhappy teacher is unlikely to be an inspiring teacher,"she added.

