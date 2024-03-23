Teachers perturbed as time scale notifications encounter delays

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) The delay in releasing the notification of higher time scale (HTS) has left more than 500 teachers in a state of uncertainty, complicating their career advancement with hurdles.

Since the Departmental Promotion Committee meeting on January 5, 2024, where the cases of 509 time scale cases were deliberated, these teachers have been experiencing distress and anxiety due to prolonged delay.

An anonymous teacher while talking to APP highlighted the 2011 government initiative to address slow promotion structures of teachers, introducing the HTS policy, which pegged promotions to specific timeframes in their respective grades.

This policy was meant to be a beacon of hope for teachers facing prolonged waits for their regular promotion. However, this policy has become entangled in administrative complexities and bureaucratic hurdles.

Another teacher, speaking anonymously, lamented the situation, highlighting how the promise of timely HTS has transformed into a nightmare.

Meanwhile a teacher expressing disappointment in the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) for failing to champion their cause effectively said, “Since there is no regular Director General at FDE, there is a lack of effective pursuit of teachers' promotion cases and insufficient pressure on the education ministry for the timely issuance of HTS notifications.

Amidst this chaos, the teachers urged the education minister to intervene and untangle the bureaucratic knots strangling their careers. Their hopes now rest on the shoulders of minister in power to bring about the resolution they so desperately seek, before more careers are needlessly blocked by administrative lethargy.