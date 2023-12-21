Teachers’ role vital for education, training of students: PU VC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood has said the role of teacher in the education and training of students is very important.

He expressed these remarks wile addressing the closing ceremony of the 11th International Conference on Research in Education (ICORE-23) with the theme of ‘Restructuring of Teacher Education for the Next Generation of Teachers’, organised by the Punjab University Institute of Education and Research (IER) at Waheed Shaheed Hall.

Director General University of Management and Technology Abid Sherwani, Director Institute of Education and Research Prof Dr Tariq Mehmood Chaudhry, Chairman Department of Advanced Studies in Education Prof Dr. Muhammad Shahid Farooq, Columnist Prof Naeem Masood, former directors, researchers, academics, faculty members and a large number of students were present at the ceremony.

Addressing the conference, Dr Khalid Mahmood said that teachers would have to improve teaching methods by using modern technology. He said that the world had become a global village, where students not familiar with new technologies and theories would be left behind in the race of development. He said that the centre is active for training of teachers and employees in Punjab University.

He praised the IER for organising the conference. He said that the learning process continues from such events.

Abid Sherwani said that the society could be changed only through the best and modern teaching methods. He said that developed countries in the world were investing in education and research. He offered to support the teacher training program at the PU.

Dr Tariq Mehmood Chaudhry thanked the participants and said that familiarisation with modern teaching methods was a need of the hour for which the conference would prove beneficial. He said that the researchers presented excellent papers, which could help the policymakers. He said that measures should be taken for social entrepreneurship training of teachers.

Dr Rafaqat Ali Akbar said that more research work was required regarding teacher education. He said that only a good teacher could produce good students. He said that teaching was the name of skills and abilities that were acquired through training.

Professor Naeem Masood emphasised training of teachers and said that education was soul of humanity. He welcomed the continuation of the conference. As many as 157 researchers presented their research papers at the conference.