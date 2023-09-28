Teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH) stressed for achieving success

Wensam College of Gomal University and Directorate of Sports on Thursday held a ‘Naat Khawani programme’ in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point Mews-Sept 28th, 2023) :Wensam College of Gomal University and Directorate of sports on Thursday held a ‘Naat Khawani programme’ in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him).

Addressing the function, Principal Wensam College Dr. Fateh Khan Sulaiman Khel and Provincial Minister for Revenue Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur underlined the need for following the teachings of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) to achieve success in the worldly life and in the life hereafter.

They said Holy Prophet (PBUH) was the greatest benefactor of humanity as he taught for doing justice, forgiving others’ mistakes, helping others, showing sympathy with the oppressed and spreading love and affinity besides eliminating evils and vices from the society.

Thus, they said that society which was facing a number of challenges could be met by following teachings of islam which promoted peace, religious harmony and brotherhood.

Other speakers said the Holy Quran embodies solutions to all problems and provides guidance to humanity for earning Allah’s pleasure, so they added, its commandments and teachings should be adopted in our lives.

Naat were also recited during the event and highlighted various aspects of the last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

Later, honorary certificates were also distributed among the Naat Khwans and prayers were offered for the progress and prosperity of the country.