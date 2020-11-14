UrduPoint.com
Teachings Of Holy Prophet (PBUH) Vital To Abolish Extremism, Sectarianism: Zain Qureshi

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 09:30 PM

Federal parliamentary secretary on finance Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi Saturday said that extremism, sectarianism and other social evils could be abolished by following teachings of Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

He expressed these views while addressing Mehfil-e-Milad Conference at Layalipur union council of NA 157.

He expressed these views while addressing Mehfil-e-Milad Conference at Layalipur union council of NA 157.

He added that they could resolve their problems and achieve successes by following commands of Allah, His Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

On this occasion, special prayer for progress and prosperity of the country were also made.

