Technical training for rehabilitated drug addicts to commence soon

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) ::Social Welfare Department Punjab will establish a block at Drug Rehabilitation Centre where technical training would be imparted to the rehabilitated drug addicts, enabling them for livelihood and keeping them away from drug addiction in future.

An official from social welfare department Abdul Maalik said the decision was taken in a meeting, chaired by Secretary Social Welfare Department Zahid Saleem Gondal, few days ago.

He said arrangements for the new block were being finalised and in next few days, the training of rehabilitated drug addicts would begin.

The training in three trades including plumbing, welding and electrical would be imparted, he said.

The centre rehabilitated nearly 3700 addicts since its inception from 2011-12, he said and added that new staff was being recruited.

The government will also recruit a Placement Officer in the organization who would be responsible to arrange jobs for rehabilitated drug addicts in government or private workplace, he added.

The drug addicts would have to take three months training, he said added, the Punjab government would bear all expenses in this regard.

He remarked that over 500 addicts, including 70 percent heroin addicts were treated at the Drug Rehabilitation Centre annually.

The Drug Rehabilitation Centre in Multan is the only centre across the province, working under the supervision of Social Welfare Department on Mattital Road, he added.

He said, there was less number of rehab patients from 2011 to 2013 as people had no information about the centre. Maalik, however, observed that a good number of people were contacting the centre for rehabilitation of drug addicts these days.

Replying to a question, he said the centre offered its services for those drug addicts who were willing to get treatment. However, chronic or violent drug addicts were referred to the Nishtar Hospital.

About Drug Rehabilitation Centre, he said, currently 22 staffers, including MBBS doctors, nurses and other supporting staffer were working at the facility.

The centre provides residence, food and clothes besides complete treatment to the inmates.

Responding to another question how much time is required for the rehabilitation of drug addicts, the official said about two weeks were enough for rehabilitation of a drug addict.

He, however, added that in some cases, they took three weeks for detoxification (treatment).

About the nature of drug addicts rehabilitated at the centre, Maalik said about 70 percent were heroin addicts. He said the rehabilitation of such addicts was not a difficult task, however, there were also cases of medicines (buprenorphine, diazepam and Pheniramine, cough syrup) addicts. In such cases, the human body had become habitual of medicines and it takes more time for rehabilitation.

Talking about the symptoms of drugs (medicines) addicts, he said addicts felt body-ache and similarly, water from eyes and nose of patients start oozing out, in case they did not find drugs after regular interval.

It was often observed that rehabilitated drug-addicts started using drugs again after a period of one or two years. He added that they try their best to make complete counselling of family members of drug addicts to keep a strict check on addicts.

He suggested that rehabilitated persons should be monitored properly. They should not be provided opportunity to re-join their previous peer group, he added.

The new block of technical centre to impart skills to rehabilitated persons would not divert their attention from their past but also provide them opportunity to eke out respectable living.

He urged the parents and society to play an effective role to keep persons away from falling prey to drug addiction, adding that addicts should be loved and cared as it would help making them useful and productive citizens.